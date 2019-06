Joy Sandman, Canton, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI-Joy Sandman, Canton, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester.

Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.