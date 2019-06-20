Come back to Sherwood Forest, this weekend as area youngsters present “Hood: The Musical,” recounting the heroic story of Robin Hood and the struggle to keep England free.

BRYANT-Come back to Sherwood Forest, this weekend as area youngsters present “Hood: The Musical,” recounting the heroic story of Robin Hood and the struggle to keep England free.

Director Sue Lafary moves a spirited cast quickly through their paces as they tackle some of the most complex musical numbers I have ever heard in a children’s show.

Add to this some simple but meaningful set pieces and you have a challenging and entertaining theatrical experience.

Anchoring the show are strong performances by Aaron Olson as the dashing and romantic Robin Hood and Chloe Nelson as the demure but spirited Maid Marian.

The two have a nice chemistry onstage and they handle some tricky vocals which would give some adults pause. And because these two have a good deal of stage experience they provide a good example for the younger members of the cast.

But to have a successful show, there needs to be a villain as well as a hero, and Brennan Grove gleefully rises to the occasion as the nasty Sheriff of Nottingham.

Energetically taking the stage, Grove happily bullies his lackey, well played by Lucas Reith who provides some good comic timing. And Grove also shows off a few snappy dance moves.

Good work comes from Robin’s Merry Men, Ben Krock, Victoria Cooper, Thaiyla Harris and Bryan Parker, who present a truly lively band of outlaws with hearts of gold.

As noted before, the music of this show is quite advanced, but that does not daunt Isabella Cooper, Lauren Keets, Audrey Ward and Lillian Clancy as various wives and show girls. The four blend nicely in a couple of chorus numbers as well as some moving solo performances.

Good vocal work also comes from Kennedy Wilder, who shows a good understanding of jazzy vocal style.

Space does not permit naming all the cast members, but each one contributes to the success of the show, keeping things alive as they navigate the hazards of Merry Old England.

The Fulton County Playhouse will present the children’s show “Hood” at 7 p.m. today, June 21 and 22 and at 2 p.m. June 23.