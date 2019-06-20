Elizabeth “Lisa” Ann Timmons, 64, of Lewistown, passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist.

LEWISTOWN-Elizabeth “Lisa” Ann Timmons, 64, of Lewistown, passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist. She was born on Aug. 22, 1954 in Canton to William and Anna (Day) Taylor. She married George Timmons on May 12, 1973 at the Salvation Army Church in Canton.

Also surviving are two children, Virginia (Russell) Denton of Macomb and T.J. (Kristin) Timmons of Sherman; five grandchildren, Marissa, Adisson, Alenna, Luke and Cara; one sister, Robin (Jimmy) Gorsuch of Decatur; two brothers, Dan (Gina) Taylor of Canton and Bobby Taylor of Morton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents.

Lisa worked as a school bus driver and a photographer. She was a member of the Assembly of God in Canton and also a member of the Lewistown Rebekah Lodge #566. Lisa participated in Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer. She loved her family and kids.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Pastor Craig Yarde will officiate. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Cancer Center. To view Lisa’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com