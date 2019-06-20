Thank you to the US Postal workers and the community for your generosity during the Food Can Drive in May!

Editor,

Mail carriers collected non-perishable foods and then distributed the food to our local food pantries.

The First Baptist Church is blessed to be able to help the people of Fulton County who face food shortages every week.

If you have any questions about our food pantry or if you're looking for a volunteer opportunity, please contact us at 309-647-7241.

Again thank you and God bless!

First Baptist Church

Canton