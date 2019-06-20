Spoon River College congratulates the following individuals who have completed graduation requirements and received degrees and/or certificates during the 2019 spring semester.

Abingdon: Trenton D. Emerick, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree;

Astoria: Andrew Dean Bent, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree; Diane Sallee Hammond, Associate in Science degree; Courtney Lee Hickle, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; George David Hughes, Enterprise Computer Network Specialist certificate; Tristen Protsman, Welding Operator certificate; Johnathan Ragle, Associate in Science degree; Brooke Ricci, Early Childhood Education certificate; Dawn M. Vaughn, Associate in Science degree; Sydney L. Williams, Associate in Applied Science/Small Business Management degree, Customer Service, Entrepreneurship, Small Office Accounting, and Supervision certificates;

Bardolph: Kaleb M. Jones, Welding Operator certificate; Hunter Thompson, Welding Operator certificate;

Bryant: Jaimee Lee Cook, Associate in General Studies degree;

Canton: Melinda L. Allard, Associate in Applied Science/Health Information Management degree, Medical Insurance/Billing, Medical Assistant, Medical Transcription, and Medical Records certificates; Nicole Lea Amerine, Medical Insurance/Billing, Medical Records, and Medical Transcription certificates; Laura J. Brasher, Associate in Arts degree; Nicholas James Brodbeck, Associate in Arts degree; Jacob A. Brown, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree; Daniel A. Brown, Sr., Associate in Arts degree; Logan Chapman, Associate in Arts degree; Beau Coulter, Welding Operator certificate; Heather D. Cox, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; Devin DeFrain, Associate in Arts degree; Matthew Driscoll, Associate in Arts degree; Kimberly Dudek, Associate in Arts degree; Solomon Dunlap, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree, Computer Forensics, Computer Information Technology, Computer and Network Technician, Computer User Support Specialist, Enterprise Computer Network Specialist, and Server Administrator certificates; Tyler Joseph Wayne Gibbons, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree; Coeby Guthrie, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree, Computer and Network Technician, Computer Forensics, Computer Information Technology, Enterprise Computer Network Specialist, Server Administrator, and Computer User Support Specialist certificates; Trey Allan Harrison, Locomotive Mechanical certificate; Bobbie Heath, Associate in Applied Science/Health Information Management degree, Medical Assistant, Medical Insurance/Billing, Medical Records, Medical Transcription, and Medical Unit Secretary certificates; Miranda Hendricks, Associate in Arts degree; Joseph Hogon, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree; Jareca Jones, Associate in Science degree; Anya Martin, Associate in Arts degree; Ian Matthew Mayall, Associate in Arts degree; Stephanie Monette, Associate in Applied Science/Small Business Management degree; Aidan Randall, Associate in Arts degree; Chase J. Strantz, Associate in Arts degree; Lauren Elaine Stremmel, Associate in Science degree; Brian Wingo, Customer Service, Entrepreneurship, Small Office Accounting, and Supervision certificates; Sierra R. Workman, Associate in Science degree;

Cuba: Michael Allen Bohanan, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree, Computer and Network Technician, Computer Forensics, Computer Information Technology, Cyber Security, Computer User Support Specialist, Enterprise Computer Network Specialist, and Server Administrator certificates; Paxton Gohde, Associate in Arts degree; Minnie G. Keime, Associate in General Studies degree; Renee L. Mance, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree;

Fairview: Megan Marie Kelso, Associate in Applied Science/Health Information Management degree, Medical Transcription, Medical Assistant, Medical Insurance/Billing, and Medical Records certificates; Brock Allen Orwig, Locomotive Mechanical certificate;

Farmington: Nicholas Martinez, Associate in Arts degree; Stephanie Melgoza, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; Sean Threw, Advanced Welding certificate;

Havana: Luke Baker, Associate in Arts degree; Candace Cain, Associate in Arts degree; Evan M. Fliege, Computer and Network Technician, and Server Administrator certificates; Jessica A. Gilmore, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; Lori M. Guthrie, Associate in Applied Science/Health Information Management degree, Medical Insurance/Billing, Medical Records, Medical Transcription and Phlebotomy Technician certificates; Jake Lariano Martinez, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree, Enterprise Computer Network Specialist, Computer Forensics and Computer Information Technology certificates; Savannah Nelson, Associates in Arts degree; Westley Andrew Trone, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree;

Industry: Austin Eskridge, Associate in Applied Science/Agricultural Business Management degree, Agricultural Precision Technology and Agricultural Production certificates; Kennedi Jayne Lindley, Associate Degree I Nursing;

Ipava: Trace M. Hood, Advanced Welding certificates;

Lewistown: Seth L. Boggs, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree; Curtis Bump, Associate in General Studies degree; Dylan Burrows, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree; Jonathan R. DeFord, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree; Rachel Diane Frakes, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; N. Gerber, Associate in Arts degree; Bradey V. Hood, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Steven M. Parrish, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree; Abby Lynn Smith, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; Levi Dalton Stuckey, Locomotive Mechanical certificate; Rusty Thomas, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Haydyn Le Tindall, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; Taryn Elaine Welker, Associate in Science degree; Dalton Winkler, Associate in Science degree;

Smithfield: Courtney René Mustread, Associate in Arts degree; Daniel Williams, Locomotive Mechanical certificate; Jessie Sue Williams, Associate in Arts degree;

St. David: Taylor Thomas Shubert, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree;

Vermont: Jessica L. Leighty, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree;