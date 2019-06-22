MACOMB — On Wednesday, McDonough County Board Chairman George Dixon spoke to the Inter-Agency Council about the current and future state of the county from the past six months.

Dixon, a resident of Colchester, has served on the county board for several years and was elected chairman in December 2018.

Change in leadership at The Elms

Dixon said that they had looked through a fair selection of candidates to fill the position that interim director Monica Windsor had stepped into. They chose Tim Bledsoe to be the new administrator at The Elms.

“He’s kind of a people person. He wants to work with the people, meaning he works with his staff and directs that,” said Dixon. “But on the other side of it, he’s also a businessman that is looking at the business side of The Elms.”

Wind Farms

Dixon spoke about the county wind farm project, and how he was pleased to have them. He said there will be 46 wind turbines in McDonough County when the project is completed in addition to the 14 in Warren County.

According to Dixon, McDonough County started with 41 wind turbines but received five more from Warren County after some residents were not pleased with having the turbines in their area.

He said Capital Power has already paid permitting fees to the county highway department to cover a lot of their expenses. Revenue from the five wind turbines from Warren County has not yet been collected yet.

“We’ve already received a check for $150,000, which is I think more than enough to buy a new tandem and a snow plow with it. This is something that we’re a little bit behind on as far as investments in our equipment,” said Dixon.

He also had praise for the Canadian power producer firm Capital Power, saying they have been upfront and open to discussion.

Various parts of the project, such as the supplying of 500 cubic yards of concrete needed for each turbine and the need for truck drivers, would bring massive revenue to the community, he said.

With the help of an attorney from Decatur, a road use agreement was reached. Certain roads will be reinforced with a foot of rock in order to support the weight of the wind turbine components being brought in.

“When this project is done, they will go in and totally rework that area and oil it back and everything to the satisfaction of the townships at their cost; it is not going to cost us a dime,” said Dixon.



Hospital Board

Dixon spoke about the process of sorting through eight potential candidates for the hospital board. He praised two of the elected candidates, Carol Steward and Dr. Curtis Farr.

“We look for several things on the board. On one side, we need business management. We’ve got credit people, we’ve got business owners. On the other side, you need people with some knowledge of the medical field,” he said.

Budget

Dixon also spoke on the tight budget McDonough County is facing.

“Our revenue is dropping, our sales tax money is dropping. Our expenses don’t go down much--they go up. So it takes a little bit of work to get that balance,” said Dixon.

According to Dixon, there is a budget of $19.7 million to run county business and that most of “the fat” has already been cut out of the budget.

Dixon also spoke on an incident in 2004 in which a McDonough County deputy was involved in a highway accident. The plaintiffs filed charges against the county in 2007. According to Dixon, the process has since involved two court sessions, three appeals to appellate court, and a potential brush with the Supreme Court.

Over a week ago, Dixon and finance chairman Travis Hiel went to Joliet for a mediation session with the plaintiffs in order to get the case settled. An agreement was reached and attorneys are now at work devising a long-term agreement.

“The good thing is we’re getting the thing behind us. The bad thing is that it’s going to cost us a lot of money. That money is going to be taxpayer money--there’s no other way around it,” he said.



