QUINCY — On Wednesday, July 3, The Crossing Church will be honoring veterans in a new way. This church service will be in place of the regularly scheduled Thursday evening service. The stories of two local vets will be told at 6 p.m. One landed in Normandy on D-Day and was in the Battle of the Bulge, amongst other major battles in WWII. The other completed two combat tours in Afghanistan.

This is an opportunity for not only our church member, but also our community, to pause and celebrate our independence that was purchased by the sacrifices of those who have served in the military and continue to do so. The Crossing will be donating $1 to Honor Flights for every person that attends one of the weekend services. Honor flight guests can be sponsored for $500 and The Crossing’s gal is to send more than 20 veterans on the trip. Although Sunday services will be held at The Crossing campuses, attendance will still be accounted for in donations.

We are calling this evening, “No Greater Love,” and hope to be joined by other veterans as we recognize their true display of love. The celebration will continue after service with bounce houses and a cookout. Help us fill the building for our standing ovation.



— Submitted



