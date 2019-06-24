Dawnie Marie (Williams-Veara-Davis) Lancaster, 84, of Canton, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her residence.

CANTON-Dawnie Marie (Williams-Veara-Davis) Lancaster, 84, of Canton, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Aug. 12, 1934 in Havana, a daughter of Charles Elza and Thelma (Adkins) Williams. She first married James Leroy Veara on Nov. 30, 1952, then married Glenn Davis on Oct. 1, 1965, and later married James E. Lancaster on Feb. 14, 1985. They all preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death are her parents; one son, John Davis; and two brothers, Dale and Darrell Williams.

Surviving are her children, Cynthia (Keith) Friedrich of Havana, Dennis (Donna) Veara of Clarkston, Michigan, Kerry Veara of Canton, Christine (John) Mott of Venice, Florida, and Charles (Annette) Davis of Forsyth, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, Joshua (Madison) Veara of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, Jason (Jessica) Veara of Suffolk, Virginia, Jacob (Dannon) Califf of Ursa, Joey Califf and Jessica Califf both of Quincy, Melissa Davis and Cameron Davis both of Forsyth, Missouri, Elyssa Ruiz of Chicago, Cassy Friedrich of Sacramento, California, Corey (Megan) Friedrich of Havana, and Calvin Friedrich of Minneapolis, Minnesota; nine great-grandchildren, Amelia, Daniel, Hunter and Nora Veara, Carter and Sawyer Reeves, Jackson Califf, Addison Woodmansee and Ansleigh Friedrich; and one sister, Joyce (Jep) Randolph of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dawnie was a loving mother and grandmother that loved to bake and cook for her family, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed to knit and sew. She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Canton.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Evangelical Free Church in Canton. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sedgwick Funeral Homes and Crematory in Canton, with an additional hour of visitation at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Pastor Matt Spangler will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Private family burial of ashes will be held at a later date in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana. Memorials can be made to Evangelical Free Church.

