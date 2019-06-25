Barbara “Barb” Ault, 86, of Fiatt, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Canton.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1933 to Herman A. and Eunice (Sandage) Chenoweth.

Barb married Hobart C. Ault on Sept. 23, 1950 in Macomb. He preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2012.

She is survived by two daughters, Dianna (Mark) Kerley of Fiatt and Barbara (James) Oppe of Edwards; three grandchildren, Troy (Alana) Selph, Eric (Nancy) Selph and Donnie Eskridge; one great-granddaughter Ava Selph; three step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Ruth) Chenoweth; one sister, Frances (Bill) Allison; and a special friend, Albert “Buddy” Lamb.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; one infant daughter, Susan Marie Ault; one grandson, Chris Selph; four sisters, Doris, Norma, Roberta and Carole; and two brothers, George and Ronnie.

Barb worked for the United States Postal Service, and she was a dedicated farm wife. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Canton and most recently she attended the Fiatt Independent Christian Church. Barb loved to bake, travel with her husband and being outdoors. For many years Barb was a volunteer for Graham Health in Canton.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

Memorials may be made to Dementia Association of America.

