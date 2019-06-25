These young people gave up a day of their summer vacation to help out at the College for Kids summer youth program held recently at Spoon River College on the Canton Campus.

These young people gave up a day of their summer vacation to help out at the College for Kids summer youth program held recently at Spoon River College on the Canton Campus.

“Student helpers are an integral part of College for Kids,” said Andrea Barbknecht, coordinator of community outreach in Canton. “Most of them are kids who have aged out of the program but still want to be part of the fun. They are wonderful role models for the younger kids, great helpers for the instructors, and we are delighted to have them come back and help.”