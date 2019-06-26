Gifts, Decor & So Much More store opens on Carroll Street

MACOMB — After thirty years, McDonough County native Gloria Caspall is opening another business on Carroll Street, just across the street from the bakery she owned in the 80s.

Gifts, Decor & So Much More is a new store offering gifts, antiques, florals, and home decorations. Its soft opening was this past weekend, June 21 and 22, and the store is officially open to the public Wednesday, June 26.

Caspel said she’s been busy working on crafts as of late. One project in particular was a series of heavy lanterns with items inside of them. After hauling them around from craft show to craft show, Caspall considered just having the customers come to her. Her niece, a property owner who is currently living in Arkansas, just so happened to have a space on Carroll Street for Caspall to rent.

“They were getting heavier, and we were getting older. We just decided to rent a spot and put them here.”

The building she’s rented is one of Macomb’s older houses, and this is hardly the first business it has hosted. Caspall recalled it was home to a flower business twice, the last business occupying the home for nearly 25 years. The basement, Caspall said, still has remnants of the refrigerators the florists used. The last occupant was the Old Debi Blossom Shop, according to Macomb downtown development director Kristin Terry.

The business's soft opening went very well, Caspall said .

“Opening day was just fabulous. People were just all over this,” she said. “I think the town really just welcomes a new business. Whatever it was, if I was selling shoelaces, I think people would still be happy to see something new.”

Caspall’s new store is open at 233 East Carroll Street from Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



