MACOMB – Lincoln Elementary School has earned a Gold level award by the Midwest PBIS Network for its efforts in closing achievement gaps in learners.

Lincoln School has been successfully building a school-wide framework aimed at closing achievement gaps and increasing the number of students who graduate ready for college or a career.

National research shows that full implementation of this type of framework leads to improved student outcomes in both social-emotional competence and academics.

By establishing this framework, Lincoln is increasing the consistency of effective instruction for all students. It is also building staff knowledge and skills to support all learners by using data to more quickly identify and provide support for students, and shifting to a culture that supports stronger relationships with students, their families, and communities.

Lincoln is working to increase positive student outcomes in reading, mathematics and behavior. Schools that have received training in this framework, have adopted evidence-based practices, and have shown progress on implementation are honored through Midwest PBIS Network’s Recognition process.

Lincoln School is being recognized by the Midwest PBIS Network with a GOLD level award for their implementation efforts. To earn this level of achievement, schools must meet specific criteria that can be found on the Midwest PBIS Network’s website.

This recognition program encourages schools and districts during the construction of their framework and helps them celebrate progress toward full implementation. As schools continue the work, they will map out how to sustain their previous work and continue to build increasing levels of student supports in additional subject areas until the system is fully in place.

For more information on the school’s efforts, visit https://macomb185.org/99/Lincoln-School. To learn more about the Midwest PBIS Network’s Recognition process, visit www.midwestpbis.org/recognition.



— Submitted