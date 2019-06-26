An arrest of Saunemin man on charges of child pornography was made Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Department.

James Michael Stoecklin, 56, of Saunemin was taken into custody at the Livingston County Safety Complex at about 2:30 p.m. and charged with two counts possession of child pornography.

As of the time of the press release Tuesday, Stoecklin remained in custody in lieu of $250,000 bond, with 10 percent applying.

The charges stem from a situation involving an underage male who is a student at Saunemin Grade School.

Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress offered his appreciation for the help from the Livingston County State's Attorney's office and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stoecklin, known as “Mike,” was most recently a teacher and coach at Saunemin Grade School, as well as the head baseball coach at Pontiac Township High School. He was also directing a summer youth baseball program involving high school players.

Stoecklin has been at Saunemin for more than 25 years and has coached baseball and basketball at the junior high level, as well as been director of the Coca-Cola Classic 5th-6th Grade basketball tournament.

Stoecklin also served as mayor of Saunemin. A community recreation center and the gasoline-convenient store located at the Illinois Routes 116 and 47 intersection came about while Stoecklin was mayor.