I was at my doctor’s office in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon when I received the text from Hank.

I was at my doctor’s office in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon when I received the text from Hank.

No need to go through the details.

All are aware to what I’m referring.

I made it fairly quickly to the area. Many a summer night was spent, windows down, music up, road trip….uh, riding around the back roads near Avon.

I pulled off to the side of the road as life flight was landing. I did a Facebook live.

People had some criticism regarding my presence there.

I get it.

Does anyone really think I wanted to be there?

Does anyone really thing I wanted to be covering a situation where a deputy was hurt and we were unsure of his medical status at that point?

Of course not!

No reporter I know ever wants to cover something like that.

But as I commented, as myself, on the video, we were damned if we did and damned if we didn’t.

People were upset we were there, but had we chosen NOT to be on scene people would have dragged us over the coals for NOT doing our job.

The thing a lot of people don’t understand is I’ve taken a lot of media/law enforcement relation classes.

I would NEVER put a law enforcement officer’s life in danger by putting myself in danger where they would have to potentially protect me and get themselves hurt.

I minded my own business and stayed completely out of the way.

Law enforcement didn’t have a problem with me parked on the side of the road way down from their first checkpoint.

However, when TV stations started showing up, since they asked them to leave I would have to as well.

Naturally, I didn’t have a problem.

I got stuck in a ditch for about an hour or so (long story), but was so thankful to have a trooper stop to tell me to hang tight and he’d be back.

I was just as thankful to see Canton Public Safety Director Dick Fairburn pull up. I told him I had never been so glad to see him in my life as I was right then.

Then, Avon firefighters, father and son, Rick and Luke Mathre, hooked me up to their vehicle and I was free to head to the media center that had been set up.

I saw a friendly face in Fairview; WBYS’s Mark Bixler.

Both of us shared and compared information.

To reiterate, neither of us wanted to be covering a situation like this.

When the procession of squads and the ambulance drove by sans lights and sirens, we knew.

I walked over to my vehicle and leaned on it, making every attempt to fight back the tears.

Facebook blew up with people commenting regarding the situation.

People were private messaging me telling me to update the Ledger page.

I CANNOT and WILL NOT update anything of that nature without official confirmation.

Media was relegated to the parking lot of the Fairview Fire Department until the weather started getting ominous at which point Fairview Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief in Canton, Mark Hanlin, opened the doors letting us in to keep us safe.

He could not have been more courteous to a bunch of sweaty, smelly, bug bitten journalists.

Thank you, Mark!

Wednesday morning I rushed to Avon for the press conference announcing the suspect in the shooting of Deputy Chisum had been arrested following an almost 19 hour standoff.

The entire time, running through my head on a continuous loop, “I hate doing this. I don’t want to do this….”

As I left Avon Village Hall, Sheriff Standard and his wife were readying to leave as well.

I stopped him and told him, “Sheriff Standard, I just don’t have anything to say other than I’m sorry. I’m just so sorry.”

I didn’t ask him any questions or anything of that nature. I have cultivated a great relationship with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and I just wanted to express my condolences.

I support law enforcement.

I don’t hesitate to tell people that or share that notion in this space.

No one blinks an eye when people spew hatred or vile things about law enforcement, but say you support them and HOLY COW!

I used to make every attempt to keep it on the down low.

Not anymore.

Haters can hate.

I’m pretty much at a point in my life if you have a problem with me chances are I really don’t care.

Life is not only fragile. It’s unpredictable.

One second you’re here, thinking about plans for the weekend or the upcoming holiday or your new favorite song, then you’re gone.

In the big scheme of life, we’re a blip on God’s radar.

I believe He loves us all. He’s fully aware of our struggles, successes, desires, goals, etc.

But, we’re a blip.

I’ve seen too many people leave this earth too early.

What can we do?

While we’re here we can do a ton of things to make the most of our time!

Tell the people you love, you love them!

What is so difficult about this?

One day you’re all into telling them and the next day, “Better not.”

WHY?

“Oh, just better not. They might think I care about them or something.”

I have my fair share of asinine days, but I think one of the most difficult things for people to do is share their love with others.

I know, myself, I allow to many others to dictate how I feel.

If I feel as though someone is angry at me, or doesn’t like me, or only wants to talk to me when they want something from me it makes me feel as though I’m only good enough for certain things or only worth anything at certain times.

It’s 100 percent my fault, but I’m done doing that.

People have no right to hurt someone else either emotionally or physically.

People have no right to use someone when it’s convenient for them.

People have NO right to take someone else’s life because the person’s chosen career is law enforcement.

I cannot speak for Deputy Chisum, but I’m sure he had plans for the upcoming weekend; perhaps plans for the Fourth of July.

I’ve seen pictures of his family. His wife, his daughters-beautiful.

From those I’ve heard share memories of him, all he wanted to do was help.

Deputy Chisum did not deserve to be executed. There is no reason on this planet that will justify what happened to him.

I won’t sully Deputy Chisum’s memory by even writing the suspect’s name in this space.

We did not put his mugshot with the story of his first appearance in Fulton County Court.

This isn’t about this POS who did something unspeakable and then couldn’t own up to it, rather keeping law enforcement at bay for almost 19 hours before he surrendered ‘without incident’.

Some mock prayers, but I do extend my prayers to Deputy Chisum’s family.

I’ve prayed for them multiple times since this occurred.

Nothing will bring him back. His family’s life is forever changed. They will never be the same, but there isn’t anything wrong with praying for comfort for them.

I had to cuss for awhile Thursday afternoon. While checking some of our Facebook comments I ended up scrolling through the rest of FB (of course) and came upon someone’s ‘rant for the day’.

Their profile pic is that of a badge with the black band. They are county residents.

Their rant was ridiculous.

Put this in perspective.

A man lost his life. A family lost their husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, etc., and you have to have a ‘rant for the day’?

I really wanted to comment, “Well, it’s always a good day when you’re still breathing.”

But, Paper Lady doesn’t get to do that.

Before complaining, and, yeah, I’m guilty has heck, stop and think, just for a second or two.

Is it worth complaining about?

In the big picture, is it life changing?

Is it going to affect your health, your loved ones’ health, determine whether you live or die?

No, you say?

Ah, okay.

Then, maybe shut the ol’ pie hole.

Just a thought.

At the very least, in honor of Deputy Chisum, do SOMETHING, ANYTHING decent, nice, caring.

Love who you want to love because 10 or 15 years from now regret will not be able to change the situation.

Be who you are, not who others want you to be.

Collectively, as a County, we are weeping, but let this tragedy bring us together, not tear us apart.