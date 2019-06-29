MACOMB — The city council will be asked Monday to reject two bids to provide dispatching and van service for McDonough County Public Transportation. A staff analysis indicates the bids from Durham School Services and the Western Illinois Regional Council are too high for the city to cover with anticipated funding.

Aldermen are expected to vote to award a bid for a new sidewalk and ramp on Grant Street to Gunther Construction. The project cost is $35,937.

The council will hear first reading of a proposed ordinance rezoning 501 West Calhoun Street from residential to multi-family use. A final vote is scheduled on an ordinance annexing 1829 West Jackson Street into the city.

There will also be a final vote on an ordinance amending sections of the city liquor code. The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. on the second floor of Macomb City Hall.



