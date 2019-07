Last week 15 members of the Canton FFA Chapter attended the 91st Illinois FFA State Convention along with 3,000 other Illinois FFA Members.

SPRINGFIELD-Last week 15 members of the Canton FFA Chapter attended the 91st Illinois FFA State Convention along with 3,000 other Illinois FFA Members.

They attended sessions, workshops a college career fair and more. At the sessions the FFA members received awards and listened to keynote addresses about leadership and agriculture.