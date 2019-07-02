MACOMB — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a stop to Macomb on Saturday for Heritage Days and on Sunday at Hy-Vee.

According to Amanda Boyd, one of the two Wienermobile “hotdoggers,” the Wienermobile that stopped by was the Wienermobile assigned to the West Coast. It had California license plates, and was making its trek back to the West Coast after getting some custom work done in North Carolina. In true Wienermobile style, Boyd and Luke Pitzo, another hotdogger, made stops to different communities, including Macomb, during its journey back to the West Coast.

A hotdogger is a one-year public relations position staffed by recent college graduates who travel around the country in one on the six Wienermobiles. Boyd said that she and Pitzo were recruited for the position from college, Boyd from Syracuse University and Pitzo from University of Wisconsin at Madison. The job of the hotdogger is to drive the Wienermobile to different places and to take photos for the social media accounts.

On Saturday, the Wienermobile participated in the Heritage Days parade. Pitzo sang the Oscar Mayer Wiener theme song during the parade. After the parade, it parked by Chandler Park so people could take photos standing by it. Boyd said on Saturday that they normally allowed children to enter the Wienermobile, but they did not allow anyone to enter it this time because of the extremely hot temperatures.

On Sunday, Hy-Vee hosted a hot dog grilling when the Wienermobile was parked at Hy-Vee. Like the Heritage Days event on Saturday, people also took photos by the Wienermobile. The photos taken on both days could end up on the Wienermobile Instagram account.

“This summer, we are doing a photo experience,” Boyd said. “Everyone could dress up in outfits with ketchup hats, umbrellas or mustard signs. We had a nice hot dog cutout, so everyone is pretty happy.”

Boyd said that a lot of people ask about the history of the Wienermobile, so each Wienermobile has a sign with pictures of the different Wienermobiles since 1939. Throughout the years, the Wienermobile has become more modernized. The current model was designed in 2008. Since then, there has been very little change to the Wienermobile because not a lot of people ask for vehicles that look like a 28-foot-long hot dog, she said.

Boyd said that Oscar Mayer introduced the wiener whistle to pass out to people in 1968. The wiener whistle was a miniature version of the Wienermobile. In addition to the wiener whistle, Oscar Mayer also sells Wienermobile merchandise on their website.

Boyd said that she does not get tired of the well-known theme song at all. The Wienermobile’s horn also plays the song; Pitzo even had to sing the song during his interview for the hotdogger position.

“That was one of the things that they wanted to see – if we knew it,” Pitzo said. “They told us about it beforehand, but it was a lot of fun. They had a video of everybody singing it.”



