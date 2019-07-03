Every Fourth of July, I think about my grandpa and all of the brave men and women who’ve risked their lives to defend our freedom.

Every Fourth of July, I think about my grandpa and all of the brave men and women who’ve risked their lives to defend our freedom. I still keep his American Legion cap in my office to remind me of the responsibility we have to honor those who serve our country.

This constant reminder has inspired a lot of the action I’ve taken in Congress.

Last week, I helped pass a bill out of the House to address an issue routinely raised in my conversations with Illinois veterans – reliable transportation to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities.

Where veterans live shouldn’t determine their ability to access care. That’s why I included language in the bill to direct the VA to study best methods to overcome barriers to adequate transportation for rural veterans. In addition, the bill heavily invests in VA rural health initiatives, suicide prevention outreach and mental health care – all crucial to life after service.

However, as we recognize Independence Day, we must also remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and didn’t make it back home.

One story of a fallen hero and his family comes to mind. Sergeant Douglas J. Riney gave his life defending our country in Afghanistan in October of 2016 – leaving behind his wife Kylie and two young children.

In his hometown of Fairview, the local post office now bears his name to honor his service and sacrifice after I passed legislation to do so. When I called Kylie to give her an update on the bill, she shared her heartbreaking situation with me.

Kylie chose to move back to her home state of Illinois from Texas – where Sgt. Riney was stationed – to mourn their loss with loved ones. But, she was confronted with costly lease cancellation fees when her landlord refused to terminate the lease signed by her and her late husband.

No Gold Star family deserves to go through that additional level of hardship. So, I took action and introduced a bill to allow surviving spouses of servicemembers killed in the line of duty to terminate residential leases at the time of the servicemember’s death without penalty.

I’m proud to say this bill was signed into law last December thanks to Kylie’s story. But, I haven’t stopped there.

This Congress I expanded on that work and introduced legislation to help injured veterans and their spouses. To provide them with some relief, this bill would allow spouses of catastrophically injured servicemembers to terminate property leases and automobile leases, as well as Gold Star spouses to terminate automobile leases, without penalty.

Our veterans and Gold Star families have already sacrificed far too much, and we have an obligation to provide them with our support – especially when spouses receive their folded American flag. A keepsake of their loved one’s sacrifice.

To so many, our nation’s flag is a reminder of the courageous soldiers who defend our freedoms. That’s why I’m continuing to fight for another piece of legislation I’ve passed through the House – the All-American Flag Act. This bill would ensure all American flags used by the federal government are made entirely in the United States.

Our servicemembers go above and beyond anything that was ever asked of them while proudly wearing the flag on their sleeves. It’s only right the flags we fly are entirely American.

This Fourth of July, these are some of the things I’ll be thinking of as Americans across the country gather for parades, fireworks, barbeques and celebrations.

I wish you all a happy and safe Fourth of July.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos represents Illinois’ 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives and serves on both the House Appropriations and Agriculture Committees