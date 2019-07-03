WASHINGTON, D.C. — Many are claiming a victory against privacy invasion and the politicization of the U.S. Census following a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. It was reported on Tuesday that the Department of Justice will concede to the Supreme Court ruling, and the Census will go to the printers despite claims by President Donald Trump that he will “have his attorneys look into it.” On June 27, the Supreme Court opted to leave the question “Is this person a citizen of the United States” off the 2020 Census form. The decision was made largely because of the government’s explanation for why the question was to be added. According to National Public Radio, the reasoning given by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after overruling the advice of Census Bureau experts was that it was necessary to enforce the Voting Rights Act. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts did not buy into that assertion by Ross. “(The court) cannot ignore the disconnect between the decision made and the explanation given (by the administration),” Roberts wrote in the 5-4 decision. “The reasoned explanation requirement of administrative law, after all, is meant to ensure that agencies offer genuine justifications for important decisions, reasons that can be scrutinized by courts and the interested public…Accepting contrived reasons would defeat the purpose of the enterprise. If judicial review is to be more than an empty ritual, it must demand something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case." Aside from census date being utilized by government agencies to verify information used by organizations and governments when applying for taxpayer-funded grants, the data is also used every 10 years to determine how many seats each state gets in the House of Representatives and how many Electoral College votes each state gets in the presidential elections starting in 2024. Adding controversy to the circumstances surrounding the citizenship question, the House oversight committed on June 12 voted to hold Ross and Attorney General William Barr in contempt for failure to produce emails and other documents relating to the discussions of the questions. The House could vote on citing both for contempt. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on the same day as the Supreme Court ruling, stating he had asked his attorneys to “delay the Census, no matter how long, until the United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter…Can anyone really believe that as a great country, we are not able to ask whether or not someone is a citizen. Only in America!” On June 28, senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, urged the Census Bureau to print the necessary Census materials without the citizenship question, as any delays could be detrimental to the continuing process. Durbin and Duckworth joined 27 other senators in calling for Ross to meeting the administration’s previous deadline of Monday, July 1, to begin printing materials. “By continuing to pursue the citizenship question, you will further delay and jeopardize the Census Bureau’s ability to conduct a full, fair, and accurate decennial census as required by the U.S. Constitution and the Census Act,” the senators wrote to Ross. “We urge you to stop all efforts to add a citizenship question and allow the Census Bureau to proceed with preparation for a 2020 census without a citizenship question on the questionnaire.” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker took to Facebook after the Supreme Court’s decision. “This citizenship question was designed solely to stoke fear in our immigrant communities and while today’s Supreme Court ruling was encouraging, I urge the courts to fully strike down this damaging proposal,” Pritzker stated. “This is nothing more than a poorly disguised attempt by the Trump administration to force communities into the shadows and ensure an undercount, and there is no place for that in Illinois. My administration is devoting $29 million, the largest per-person allocation of any state this year, to ensure an accurate count in the 2020 census. We will protect the resources our communities rely on to thrive and keep Illinois a welcoming state for all of our residents.” For questions or comments, email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com