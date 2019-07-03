A new face has taken over the Pontiac Elks Golf Course, and noticeable changes have been implemented this season.

Bloomington native Matt Schuerman, a golf professional with the Professional Golfers Association of America, has taken over the reins as golf professional at the Elks. Schuerman now lives in Danvers.

“I was in Bloomington, and having kids in school I wasn’t trying to leave the area,” Schuerman said of how he made his way to the Elks. “They posted the position, and I played it in high school and remembered how good it was. That’s kind of one of the reasons I came up here is the fact that it’s a good golf course and it’s always nice to work at a course you want to play. It’s going to be a good opportunity.”

Since Schuerman’s hiring in March, multiple differences can be seen around the course, especially the pro shop. Schuerman indicated that his first day was on a Monday, and he decided to open the course that Friday. Since then, he has worked to bring a new look to the Elks.

“One of the nice things we’re doing is stocking the pro shop,” Schuerman said. “It’s pretty well stocked, we still have some more stuff we are bringing in. New technology is always fun to deal with.

“When I got here, I completely moved everything around so it looks a lot different now with more merchandise in here.”

Schuerman not only brings a new look to the Elks, but also brings added expertise and training. After college, Schuerman completed an apprentice program through the PGA of America, and has worked in the golf industry ever since.

“I went through the PGA apprenticeship, there are three courses,” Schuerman said. “I got that done and became a PGA member in 2011. From that point I went to Quincy, Ill., and took a head pro job at Spring Lake Country Club. After that I took a position at Crestwicke Country Club for three years.”

Following the completion of his apprenticeship, Schuerman pointed out that most of his training is in golf instruction, or teaching people how to play golf better. He is considered a certified PGA member, which consists of less than 1 percent of the 29,000 PGA members. He also excels in outings, golf merchandise, and he was a rep for Nike.

Although he has always had a love for the sports, golf was not what Schuerman originally went to school for.

“I went to college first and I got an airport management degree and business management degree at the University of Dubuque,” Schuerman said. “When I got close to graduating, I realized I didn’t like talking to people about airports, and I really liked talking to people about golf instead.”

Since then, Schuerman has come far in his quest to increase people’s experience at the golf course. Specifically at the Elks, Schuerman has brought numerous new programs to course. A revitalized junior golf program, a Friday night couples night every Friday, and a Sunday family program are among the fresh changes that Schuerman has implemented at the course.

Schuerman credits the training gained through his apprenticeship for some of the knowledge he has brought to the Elks.

“I worked at Illinois State’s Weibring Golf Course during my apprenticeship and did quite a few outings there,” he said. “We got really good at setting up the outings and making them run smooth. I was also doing purchasing while I was there for the merchandise.”

Despite continuing to move up on the golf professional scale, Schuerman hopes to stay at the Elks for the long haul.

“I definitely plan on sticking around,” he said. “I just want to turn this into a place where golfers get better. Whatever we need to provide the environment to do that whether it’s better equipment, better practice facility, making the course better, getting more kids out here. We want to see more involvement on a regular basis with kids. We have built this place to be a family fun environment.”

Schuerman also wishes to continue implementing new programs such as professional instruction in the future.