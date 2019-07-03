There will be a St. Jude Scavenger Motorcycle Ride, with all proceeds going to the St. Jude Lewistown to Peoria Run, Saturday, July 6.

LEWISTOWN-There will be a St. Jude Scavenger Motorcycle Ride, with all proceeds going to the St. Jude Lewistown to Peoria Run, Saturday, July 6.

Sign-up at the Lewistown VFW at 10 a.m.; last bike out, 11 a.m., last bike in by 5 p.m.

The cost for the driver is $30.

Cost for a ride is $10.

Entry fees include T-shirt and scavenger items.

Participating locations include: Lewistown VFW, The Paddlewheel Bowl (Havana), Mad Jack’s (Kilbourne), The Sazarac (Beardstown), American Legion (Vermont) and American Legion (Ipava).

Collect all scavenger items to be included in the drawing!

The fun will continue following the ride at the Lewistown VFW.

Meals will begin at 4 p.m. and there will be live bands 6 to 10 p.m. including Willie and the Blues Hounds and Dog House Daisy.

Silent auction items and 50/50 raffles will be held, too.