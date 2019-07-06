How was your Fourth of July?

Picnics?

Swimming?

Fireworks?

Oh, yes, there were a plethora of fireworks.

And, I’m certain there will be for the next several days.

I’m not anti-fireworks.

When I was little, 5, maybe 6, my now ex-uncle was shooting off bottle rockets only instead of pointing them towards the sky he was pointing them straight out. I picked the wrong time to run across the street and got hit in the back of the leg.

I don’t have an overwhelming fear of them. I just prefer professionals or at least those who know what they’re doing handle them.

I do think some forget what July Fourth is really about.

Honestly, fireworks are a very minute part.

But, to be fair, John Adams, one of the Founding Fathers, predicted Independence Day would become America’s greatest holiday.

Adams wrote to wife, Abigail saying, in part, “It ought to be commemorated as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”

The use of fireworks did spread fairly slowly mostly because they were expensive and somewhat difficult to manage safely.

I’m a huge history buff and I’ve been doing a little research since this Friday morning.

Funniest thing, though, no where; absolutely no where can I find any place that mentions John Adams, or any of our other Founding Fathers for that matter, proclaiming when celebrating the Fourth we should also destroy our fellow citizens’ mailboxes with fireworks.

Am I missing this somewhere because I definitely could have overlooked it, but I do not recall being taught this in history class, either?

As I write this Friday afternoon I may still be a tad salty from the events of the morning.

I pulled out of the garage and noticed my mailbox was open.

It happens.

Long story (because yes, I realize I can be wordy) short, sometime late the previous night or early Friday morning someone or a group of someones decided it would be cool to put a firework or fireworks in my mailbox and destroy it.

Really?

A couple of things I cannot stand-users, thieves, hypocrites and those who have no regard or respect for the property of others.

Tell me what destroying a mailbox does for you in the way of fun?

How is THAT fun?

I’m angry (those weren’t the words I was using as I was telling Lisa B. I was going to be late to work), but it’s not the end of the world and it could have been worse.

A good friend of mine said since the conception of Facebook (where people are as*sho*les on the regular) it appears as though more and more are carrying that over to real life.

I’ve definitely seen it and sure have experienced it.

The quick response from the Canton Police Department to take a report is definitely appreciated.

Nothing quite says, “I love my country,” like blowing up a mailbox, I guess.