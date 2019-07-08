Tying Scripture to political candidates might be a stretch, like consulting Einstein’s Theory of Relativity to change a lightbulb.

Tying Scripture to political candidates might be a stretch, like consulting Einstein’s Theory of Relativity to change a lightbulb.

However, days after Democrats’ debates last week, a reading at church was from St. Paul: “If you bite and devour one another, take heed that you are not consumed by one another.”

Fortunately for Democrats, their initial debates were less about divisiveness than diversity, reminiscent of a recent progressive tribute/dinner I attended with the theme “Unify and Electrify.”

After glimpses of 20 candidates and before the next round July 30-31, a handful seem set for the third round in September, based on polls and financial supporters: Biden, Harris, Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg (in that order, according to Quinnipiac polling). Behind are Booker, Castro, Gillebrand and O’Rourke, all of whom must hit 2 percent in polls and have 130,000 contributors (up from 1 percent and 200 donors in 20 states this summer).

More important is a message. As Obama in 2008 reached America with one word, “Hope” – which expressed a vision (whether verb or noun) – Democrats must communicate an idea and ideal. Besides the half dozen suggestions below, Dems might consider a similar one-word image:

“Better.”

Better (adjective or verb) conveys intentions and determination, comparisons and goals.

We need to picture better things ahead, not merely preserving the status quo – which fails most everyday Americans.

From debate performances, Buttigieg, Castro, Harris, Inslee, Sanders and Warren were hot; Booker, Gabbard, Gillebrand and Ryan were lukewarm; Bennet, Biden, Hickenlooper, O’Rourke and Swalwell were cold; and the rest question marks, at best.

Despite leading, Biden’s record has negatives, from 1984’s Comprehensive Crime Control Act and 1996’s “welfare reform” to upending bankruptcy law to the detriment of working people and the underprivileged, considering cutting Social Security, supporting war and backing the death penalty; Harris is proving herself to be formidable despite a past as a problematic prosecutor; Sanders isn’t the only progressive alternative this time and needs to distinguish himself (after all, 37 percent of Americans view socialism positively, Gallup says); and Warren, unlike most candidates for decades, should do more than remind us she’s knowledgeable about economics (without being a lobbyist or banker, a billionaire or a private-equity guru).

Again, both nights were mostly respectful, even in civil disagreement, without the schoolyard-bully name-calling typical of 2016’s GOP. That could help restore the coalition that historically has helped the party, and country.

Night 1 had Booker, DeBlasio, Inslee and Ryan at least mention workers, labor or unions, for example, and on Night 2, Harris ensured desegregation was discussed, and Sanders held his own. However, 35 percent of Democrats are paying close attention to the campaign, according to the National Opinion Research Center, a reminder that turnout could be as key as in 2016, when 100 million of us didn’t vote.

Despite candidates’ levels of experience and success, savvy and skills, some party insiders still whisper about “electability,” a code word for preferring some “safe” candidate – i.e., a white guy who won’t rock the boat. However, as both parties have seen with Clinton, Gore, Kerry, McCain and Romney, Americans WANT to rock the boat.

As to issues, a general feeling is the need to fight for regular Americans: populism. Candidates were broadly consistent, if varied in details, about the nation’s class struggle, economy, taxation and corporate power/corruption, about race, universal health care, immigration, war (thanks to Tulsi Gabbard), and climate change (kudos to Jay Inslee).

Six suggestions – Candidates must:

* note that the Presidency is not above the law nor above Congress or the federal court system in our Republic (especially concerning the power to wage war);

* learn from being right and wrong (in 2018, when challengers embraced Sanders’ ideas, and in 2016, when power brokers sabotaged Sanders – a dumb move less likely with internal reforms on caucuses and “superdelegates”);

* favor many small donors over big money;

* plan on attempted voter suppression, and promote free and fair elections (despite the Supreme Court’s disinterest in controlling gerrymandering);

* take nothing for granted (whether women, minorities, unions or rural areas) and campaign everywhere; and

* engage faith communities (as Buttigieg is doing).

The nation is 16 months from Election Day, so there’s plenty of time for candidates and voters to clarify. And unify. And electrify.

It can be Better.

Thank God.

Bill Knight has been a reporter, editor and columnist for more than 50 years. Also an author, Knight is a journalism professor emeritus from WIU, where he taught for more than 20 years. Contact him at bill.knight@hotmail.com; for archives, go to https://mayflyproductions.blogspot.com/.