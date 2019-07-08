White County Historical Society is reminding everyone that your old photographs are needed to help preserve our history. There are still several scanning times plus your option of submitting your pictures to the special email account: WhiteCoHistSoc@gmail.com. Please submit pictures before July 21 and include a short description as well as dates and names.

The remaining scanning dates are listed below, and your pictures will be returned to you that day:

Groff Memorial Library (Grayville)

Monday, July 8, 11 am–2 pm Wednesday, July 10, 1 pm—5 pm Friday, July 12, 1 pm—5 pm

Norris City Memorial Library

Monday, July 15, 1 pm—3pm Tuesday, July 16, 1 pm—4 pm Friday, July 19, 1 pm—3 pm

Carmi Public Library

Saturday, July 13, 4 pm—7 pm Saturday, July 20,4 pm—7 pm Several outstanding photos have been received, but we still look forward to receiving more to make this project reflect the many buildings, businesses, organizations, events, and activities of White County.

The idea behind this project is to create another history book of White County for the future generations to have as a reference. We are asking for photos at least 15 years old. The Society may not use all the pictures submit- ted, but we will preserve the digital copies for future projects and for research.