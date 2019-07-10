The Cuba Archery Team will be hosting a garage sale Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 14, noon to 4 p.m.

CUBA-The Cuba Archery Team will be hosting a garage sale Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 14, noon to 4 p.m.

The team will be hosting a fish fry Saturday, July 20, 4 p.m. until sold out.

Both events will be held at the Cuba Community Center, 616 E. Polk Street.

All proceeds from the events will help send the Cuba Archery Team to NASP Worlds in Nashville, Tennessee!