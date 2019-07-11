Come meet Fulton County Deputies and other local law enforcement and enjoy a Car Cruise at the same time!

The event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 to 11 a.m. at Farm King Supply, 2091 N. Main, Canton.

Coffee and donuts, provided by Dunkin’ Donuts will be available for $1 each.

Additionally, there will be a DJ and a 50/50 drawing.

Proceeds from the morning’s events will be donated to the family of Deputy Troy Chisum.