LEWISTOWN-The Providence Church located west of Lewistown on the Bernadotte Blacktop is holding a July Sing-Spiration Sunday, July 14, 2 to 4 p.m.

Join them for an afternoon of friendship and fellowship, complete with refreshments.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to come join in an afternoon of music.