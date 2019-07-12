Dickson Mounds Museum will host a Mississippian Conference on Saturday, July 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program is open to the public and there is a $5 registration fee, payable at the door.

LEWISTOWN-Dickson Mounds Museum will host a Mississippian Conference on Saturday, July 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program is open to the public and there is a $5 registration fee, payable at the door.

Dickson Mounds Museum exhibits 12,000 years of human history in the Illinois River Valley, focusing on the nearby Woodland and Mississippian mounds. The Mississippian culture tradition thrived from around AD 1000 to 1400 in the Midwest and was characterized by large permanent agricultural settlements, often with a number of platform temple mounds arranged around plazas, and smaller moundless villages scattered around the larger sites.

Archaeologists will give presentations throughout the day on their current research and excavations relating to the Mississippian culture at many different sites including Cahokia, Dickson Mounds, Kincaid, Morton Village, Orendorf, Orr-Herl, and Ten Mile Creek (also known as Hildemeyer). Topics will include excavation updates; new view provided by LiDAR laser remote sensing, drone imagery, and geophysical surveys; new analyses of artifacts from old collections; and, the latest perspectives on the spread of Mississippian culture into the Late Woodland populations of the Central Illinois River Valley, based on almost non decades of archaeological study.

The subject matter will be of interest to the general public, students, and professional archaeologists.

Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. and presentations will begin at 9 a.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Lunch break is on your own from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with options available in Havana and Lewistown. The conference is jointly organized by the Illinois State Museum and Western Illinois University.

The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309.547.3721 or TTY 217.782.9175 or visit the museum’s web site at http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org