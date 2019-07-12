Robert Searle, 86, of Cuba passed away at 3:12 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at his residence.

CUBA-Robert Searle, 86, of Cuba passed away at 3:12 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at his residence. Robert was born on May 31, 1933 in Henry to Robert and Francis (Woods) Searle. Robert married Marsha Bradley on Aug. 10, 1985 in Peoria. She survives along with two children, Scott Searle of Brimfield and Debra Contoni of Bartonville; and two brothers, James Searle of Pekin and John Searle of Glasford. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.





Robert was a supervisor at Caterpillar, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Canton and a United States Army veteran.

Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton where visitation will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Peoria. Memorials can be made to the OSF Hospice. To view Robert’s DVD or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com