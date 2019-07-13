Carl L. Biswell, 73, of Canton passed away at 11:56 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.

CANTON-Carl L. Biswell, 73, of Canton passed away at 11:56 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington. He was born on Dec. 11, 1945 in Canton to William E. and Ada Lois (Lingenfelter) Biswell. Carl married Sue Test on Dec. 29, 1973 in Banner. She survives along with three children, Carla (Bub Malott) Burgess of Farmington, Richie (Leslie) Biswell of Glasford and Crystal (Ryan) Steck of Canton; one sister, Lois Colleen Stambaugh of Canton; nine grandchildren, Josh, Tyler, Skyler, Taylor, Dallas, Ethan, Lexi, Lucas and Layne; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Taylor and Nilo; and several nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lloyd Biswell; and one sister, Eleanor Wilcoxen.

He was a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam from 1968-1970 and was an American Legion member.

He was the owner operator of Biswell Construction, retiring in 2005. He owned and operated Biswell Towing from 1999-2005 and Predator Chassis from 2002-2005. He enjoyed auto racing with his son. He also enjoyed his dogs, bowling, traveling and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. Most of all he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation and a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the VFW from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To view his video tribute or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com