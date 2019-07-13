The Board of Education of Community Unit School District #3, Fulton County, met in a regular meeting on July 8, 2019, in the Cuba Elementary Library. President Sue McCance called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with Mr. Corsaw, Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Deakin, Mr. Gorsuch, Mrs. McCance, Mr. Wallace, and Mrs. Wilson answering the roll call.

CUBA-The Board of Education of Community Unit School District #3, Fulton County, met in a regular meeting on July 8, 2019, in the Cuba Elementary Library. President Sue McCance called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with Mr. Corsaw, Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Deakin, Mr. Gorsuch, Mrs. McCance, Mr. Wallace, and Mrs. Wilson answering the roll call.

President Sue McCance led the Board in the Pledge of Allegiance.

There was no recognition of public.

Under communications, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser recognized the following District staff members for their work preparing the funeral services of Deputy Troy Chisum: Herb and Mary Dilts, Cindy Luthy, Don Southerd, James Quinones, Bruce Nell, Travis Ward, Elliott Craig, Brad Shaeffer, Toshio VanMiddlesworth, and Mark Thompson. Not present but also recognized were Mark and Jodee Mathis, Rhonda Garrett, and Angie Thomas, The Board went into executive session at 7:33 p.m.

ACTION TAKEN AFTER CLOSED SESSION: The regular session minutes and closed session minutes of the June 10, 2019 meeting were approved as presented along with the special session minutes of June 17, 2019. The bills of the school district for the month of June were approved in the amount of $98,266.62. Other items approved under consent agenda were continued participation in the Western Area Food Purchasing Coop; initial expenses for the Board and Administration to attend the annual convention in Nov. 2019 of $6,194.40; setting the District Office petty cash limit at $25; Tort Expenditure Plan for 2019-2020; ISBE approved 2019-2020 school year calendar; MOU with Spoon River Valley to incorporate 5th/6th grades into our Junior High Agreement; and adding Nicole Ledbetter to the District financial accounts at MidAmerica National Bank.

Under the Superintendent’s report, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser discussed with the Board the 2018-2019 end of year financial report. Revenues were lower than expected and expenditures were fine except for the Site and Construction Fund which was over the budgeted amount. She also gave an update on summer maintenance projects. The Elementary playground gates have been installed and the school is awaiting the arrival of the new playground equipment. Painting and concrete work will be done soon. The Board discussed beginning of the school year activities. The Board will do its annual walk-through of both buildings on Aug. 12 before the Board meeting. A welcome back breakfast and luncheon will be hosted by the Board on Aug. 15. On Aug. 16, staff members will report to their individual buildings for meetings. It was discussed and decided upon to invite employees who have been hired in the last five years or any interested employee to a casual dinner on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. On Aug. 15, the Board will also present their goals for the District to all staff members. The Administrators will create a one-page flyer showing the Board’s goals, mission statement, core values and beliefs. Lastly, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser discussed an athletic Co-op with Spoon River Valley District for 5th and 6th grades. Neither school district has enough students to participate in sports at those grade levels. An MOU will serve as an expansion of the IGA between Cuba and Spoon River Valley School Districts through FY 20 to include 5th and 6th grade girls and boys basketball.

Under new business, the Board approved Austin Bradford as a volunteer for the High School football team, and James Quinones as a volunteer for the Junior High football team.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:19 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elementary Library, 652 E. Main St., Cuba.