LEWISTOWN-In Fulton County Court Thursday afternoon, a court hearing was held for pending litigation regarding the Canton gas explosion.

The case is of large magnitude involving about 17 to 20 businesses and/or individuals who received damage or were hurt during the 2016 gas explosion in downtown Canton. Approximately 15 different legal counsels are representing the victims.

Brett J. Cahill of Sure Shot is listed in court documents as the defendant, with Century Enterprises and Ameren Illinois listed as third party defendants.

Court documents say that Cahill had been the owner of Sure Shot when the limited liability company had been boring underground in an area along First Avenue when the explosion occurred.

Judge Thomas Ewing told the multiple lawyers present in court Thursday - and the several lawyers present via phone call - that he is requesting all of them to be prepared to set a trial schedule during a case management hearing Aug. 29.

It was also noted that legal counsels should have their demands and punitive damages set before that date. Ewing added that any further case consolidation should be completed at least two weeks prior to the Aug. 29 court date.

The Canton gas explosion occurred just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2016, resulting in the death of an Ameren worker. Damage brought about to the Opera House, 45 E. Side Square, led to it being torn down in 2017.

Litigation regarding the explosion has been ongoing since 2017.