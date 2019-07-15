MACOMB -- Aldermen are scheduled to vote Monday on the removal of sludge from the city's water and sewer plants. The company Metro-Ag has bid $140,852 to complete the work.

Also submitted for city council action is a $274,500 agreement with Hanson Professional Services for engineering on the second phase of improvements at the city sewer plant.

A public hearing is scheduled for the restaurant liquor license application of Los Chaross at 1514 West Jackson Street. Aldermen will be asked to vote themselves power to act at their July 22 committee of the whole meeting on finalizing the liquor license ordinance.

The city council is scheduled Monday to vote on an ordinance to rezone 501 West Calhoun Street from single-family to multi-family residential occupancy.

Mayor Mike Inman plans to issue a proclamation saluting the 50th anniversary of the Macomb Municipal Airport.

The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. on the second floor of Macomb City Hall.



