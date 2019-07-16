MACOMB — The Macomb Arts Center held a closing reception for the Stephanie Baugh exhibit “Objects & Experience” on Saturday.

Baugh said that her exhibit is a work of collages that she worked on for the past six years. She created them by using maps and pictures that she found in calendars and magazines to create the artwork in the exhibit.

“I think that the inspiration comes from a lot of different places,” Baugh said. “Making art is a way to reflect on the aspects of my own life. Some of these pieces are about travel, some of these pieces are everyday experiences and frustrations and a little personal celebration.”

A favorite work of Baugh’s is the four-panel piece titled “Everything,” which is based on the log cabin quilt pattern. Baugh said her sister makes quilts. Like her sister piecing fabric together to create a quilt, she also creates art by piecing paper together into a collage.

Other pieces that were featured in the exhibit included “St. Andrews,” a map of Scotland that has pieces of it torn away from it and “Convergent,” which has the word convergent over a background of different nature scenes combined together to create the artwork.

In addition to her collage work, Baugh is also a bookmaker and a graphic design artist. Baugh, an art professor at Monmouth College, does not use her collage artwork as examples, but she will use her homemade books as examples for her bookmaking classes. She uses graphic design for the advertisements for Monmouth College’s art gallery.

“I think of my work as an abstraction but with recognizable imagery,” Baugh said. “Some of these pieces take a narrative feel, but not a specific narrative by not telling a story that can be read in theory.”



