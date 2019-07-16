Everett M. Staley, 94, of Peoria, formerly of Canton, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Morton.

PEORIA-Everett M. Staley, 94, of Peoria, formerly of Canton, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Morton. He was born on Sept. 6, 1924 in Galesburg to John Ernest and Ethel Irene (Logan) Staley. He married Barbara Lee Harter on Sept. 4, 1945 in Canton. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2011.

Everett was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Francis and Manley; and two sisters, Zelma Liberty and baby sister, Irene.

Surviving are two sons, Mike (Mary) Staley of Morton and Mitch (Shelly) Staley of Valrico, Florida; five grandchildren, Ryan Staley, Scott (Thanh) Staley, Todd (Celeste) Staley, Matt Staley and Kim Staley; and three great-grandchildren, Josef, Brianna and Savannah Staley.

Everett retired from Caterpillar Inc. after 42 years. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Peoria, Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the Peoria Heights American Legion.

Everett served in the Army Air Force. He was a decorated war veteran of World War II in European Theater.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where a visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Minister Eric Trone will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Peoria Rescue Mission. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com