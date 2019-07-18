Spoon River College in Canton and Macomb will be offering Fast Track Registration starting Monday, Aug. 5, and continuing through Friday, Aug. 16.

CANTON/MACOMB-Spoon River College in Canton and Macomb will be offering Fast Track Registration starting Monday, Aug. 5, and continuing through Friday, Aug. 16.

During this period Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, the College will be open until 6 p.m. to facilitate registration for the 2018 fall semester.

Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will be observed Thursdays and Fridays.

Prospective students will be able to apply, test, and register in one day.

It is not necessary to make an appointment, but a valid picture ID is required.

Financial Aid staff will be available during the extended hours to answer questions and assist in the aid process.

Tuition must be paid or enrollment in an automatic payment plan must be established when registering.

The regular 16-week session and the first 8-week session of fall classes will begin Monday, Aug. 19, and a session of 12-week classes will begin Monday, Sept. 16.

Deadline for tuition payment is Thursday, Aug. 1 and students must have it paid in full by then or be enrolled in the automatic payment plan.

For more information about financial aid options and deadlines, visit http://www.src.edu/services/financial-aid/Pages/default.aspx or call 309-649-7030.



The course schedule can be viewed on the College’s website at https://portal.src.edu/ics. For more information about the registration process or to make an appointment with an advisor, call (309)647-6400 in Canton, (309)543-4413 in Havana, (309)837-6069 in Macomb, and (217)322-6060 in Rushville.

