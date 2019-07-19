Saw something not long ago that said Mid-Westerners use the term ‘ope all the time.

“When you learn how much you’re worth, you’ll stop giving people discounts.”-Helen Keller

For example, you accidentally bump into someone, “Ope, I’m sorry!”

Or, you drop something, “Ope, dang it!”

I thought, as I read it, ’That’s crazy talk!’

Well, guess who caught herself saying it ALL the freakin’ time?

Yup.

Things are always changing.

Change is inevitable.

But, when things are changing at an alarming rate in one’s personal and professional life it is, how shall I say, overwhelming?

I mean, for goodness sake, I spend what little down time I have hanging out in my kick butt bedroom in my even more kick buttier bed with the three Amigos (Georgia, Harry and Remington).

If it’s a Saturday or Sunday morning when I’m not working, I’m sharing my coffee with my Georgia Belle.

Hand to heaven, she loves coffee.

My bedroom is my hangout where I can shut out everything and everyone.

When talking to Lar Bear about stress in general the other day I noted I’ve come to the realization I’m getting to a breaking point.

Some are surprised it has taken me this long.

All-in-all I’m fairly resilient.

I have been an editor since I was 23.

Prior to that I was a news director.

I don’t come to the table empty handed.

I know what I’m doing.

I know how to do it and I know how to get it done.

And, I’ve given discounts to way too many along the way.

By nature I’m not a mean person.

Yes, I’ve been mean. I’m a human being, but those instances aren’t something of which I’m proud.

I guess the problem I have is making the distinction between being mean and doing what’s required of me.

A lot of changes news wise are on the horizon.

They are mandatory-i.e. if it means you have to spend six hours on a Sunday watching webinars to catch up with training, you dang well better.

From what I’ve been taught thus far, the changes will be good.

A few have already been implemented.

It puts a lot of pressure on me.

I can handle pressure, but I’m not wanting to turn into a diamond here.

I’ve joked a lot I’m not really an editor/boss, I’m just the one who needed to have the title so when the b.s. started flowing downhill it had someone to land on.

At last count I have four immediate, in the local area, bosses who don’t see it so much that way.

I knew I wanted to be a writer when I was a small child.

Journalism, if you’re going to do it properly, requires a lot of passion, a lot of determination and a lot of responsibility.

Most people venture into this career because it is a calling.

I want to tell stories that are important to people.

Sometimes that means it’s going to take me several hours to write said story, not because I’m being lazy, because as I’ve mentioned before, being entrusted by another human being to share their story is a privilege I take quite seriously.

Rarely, if ever, do I complete a story with my byline in less than an hour.

There are stories I’ve written about people 10, 12, even 20 years ago and on occasion I stop and wonder where they are or if they are okay.

Some may say I have too much empathy.

Maybe.

But, I would rather have too much than not enough or none.

The majority of my career has been spent keeping my mouth shut to keep the peace even when I should have said something.

I don’t know how much I’m worth.

Does anyone really know their worth?

I’m sure some of the confident people whom I’m envious from afar do.

I do know I’m good enough.

And, I think any discounts when it comes to me are about to expire