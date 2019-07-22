Joan McClellan, 85, of Canton, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Red Oak Memory Care in Canton.

She was born on Oct. 30, 1933 in Canton to Carl and Marvel (Brachfield) Beasley.

She married Paul R. McClellan on Feb. 24, 1971 in Canton.

Surviving are her five children, Eddy (Kelly) Elson, Brenda McClellan, Randy (Angie) McClellan, Kathy (Mike) Sutton and Debbie (Keith) Miller; son-in-law, Kirt Pugh; one sister, Marvel “Midge” Green; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two children, Carla Pugh and John W. Elson; and two brothers, Harry and Raymond Beasley.

Joan was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Canton. She volunteered for the gift shop at Graham Hospital, enjoyed watching shopping channels and traveling with her husband, Paul, and she loved her grand-dog, Rufus.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton; visitation will be held at the funeral home two hours prior to the services starting at noon.

Burial will be held at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

Memorials may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.

To leave online condolences, or to view Joan’s video tribute please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com