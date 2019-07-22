Heaven welcomed a sweet Angel on July 19, 2019. Surrounded by family and love, Calvin Benjamin Smith passed away peacefully in his mama’s arms. There will be a public celebration of life held on Saturday, July 27th from 6-8pm at the Aledo Fire Station. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Calvin came into this world on March 26th, 2010 with big blue eyes and a giant smile that could light up a room. He captured the hearts of so many from the very beginning and was an inspiration to all that had the honor to meet him. He was the life of the party whether it was at home with family, at school with friends, on the baseball field, or meeting with doctors and nurses. He created lasting impressions and friendships wherever he went, but the most undeniable of all was the love and bond he had with his mother, Breanne Smith. They were inseparable best friends. They cared for each other like no other, and he reminded her daily how much he loved her and beautiful she was. This last year was a truly memorable one for Calvin. He had the trip of a lifetime with his closest Tribe members, he was adopted by his biggest role model, Jamie Smith, and he became a big brother; which was his biggest wish of all.

Regardless of the obstacles he faced, he met them with the courage, optimism, and fierceness of a superhero. His hospital room during treatments was always filled with love, laughter, legos, and even the occasional dance party! With immense courage and bravery, he powered through numerous treatments and trials, the results of which will no doubt save the lives of countless children far into the future. That is who he was, an advocate, a hero, a Warrior.

His legacy lives on in the art he created, the lives he touched, and his incredible smile that will forever be etched in the hearts of everyone that met him. His TRIBE will miss him immensely, but we are all better people because of him. Fly high Fierce Warrior, until we meet again!

Warrior Calvin’s Tribe includes: His parents: Jamie & Bre (Childs) Smith; a brother lovingly expected; Oscar, fierce puppy; Grandparents: Nana, Cherie Walker; Papa, Paul Walker; Grandma, Lori Smith; Grandpa, Jim (Deb) Smith; Great-grandparents: Sharon Baugher and Joyce Kadel; Aunts & Uncles: Danielle & Manu Kurhela; Julianne & Brock Smet; Hannah Childs and Honorary Aunt & Uncle Jen & John Murphy. Many cousins, and friends also survive. Family members that are with Calvin for his heavenly adventure include: his Grandfather: Benjamin Childs; Great-Grandfathers: Daryl Kadel and Bill Baugher; and Great-Great-grandparents: Lucille & L.M. “Dub” Childs and Helen & Lyle McNall.