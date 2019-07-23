MACOMB — Jesse Hughes, a Macomb man aged-29, was arrested for trespassing at Prairie View Housing at 2 a.m., Sunday, July 21. After being released on a bond of $100, Hughes reportedly returned to the very same residence and was arrested again at 4 a.m.

Police say Hughes was involved with what might have been mutual combat with a Prairie View Housing resident early Sunday morning, but officers were unable to confirm the nature of the fight with the other combatant as he was too intoxicated to deliver a clear answer. Charges were not filed for the fight, but officers were made aware that Hughes had been banned from McDonough County Housing Authority properties.

Hughes was then arrested for criminal trespassing to state land, and was taken to McDonough County Jail for holding. After having bond posted within the hour, Hughes returned to the residence to continue the altercation, but was arrested once again by officers. Hughes posted another $100 bail, was released, and did not return to the residence.



