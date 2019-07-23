White County has been
awarded $3,447 in federal
funds to supplement
Emergency Food and Shelter
Programs. The selection
was made by a National
Board that is chaired by the
Federal Emergency Management
Agency (FEMA) and
consists of representatives
from The Salvation Army,
American Red Cross,
United Jewish Communities,
Catholic Charities
USA, National Council of
the Churches of Christ in
the U.S.A. and the United
Way of America which will
provide the administrative
staff and function as fiscal
agent. The Board was
charged to distribute funds
appropriated by Congress
to help expand the capacity
of food and shelter programs
in high-need areas
around the country.
A Local Board from
White County will determine
how the funds are to
be distributed among the
emergency food and shelter
programs run by local
service organizations.
Local governmental or
private voluntary organizations
chosen to receive
funds must be non-profit,
have an accounting system
and conduct an annual audit,
practice nondiscrimination,
have demonstrated
the ability to deliver emergency
food and/or shelter
programs, and if they are
a private voluntary organization,
they must have
a voluntary board. Qualifying
organizations are
urged to apply.
White County has distributed
emergency food
and shelter funds previously
with WADI participating.
Further information
on the program may
be obtained by calling
Angie Peyton of WADI at
618-963-2387 before July
30, 201