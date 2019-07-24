Councilman Chris Colomer had pointed comments at the end of Monday’s city council involving the recent threat of sludge overflowing at Kewanee’s wastewater treatment and the city’s long term response to it.

Councilman Chris Colomer used his “council comment” time to take to task Bock Inc., the company the city contracts with to manage the wastewater treatment plant and remove the 800,000 gallons of sludge residents send there each year.

While city staff has taken much of the blame for not informing the city council prior to the sludge building up to near-breach levels, Colomer took aim at Bock, which is five years into a 10-year contract to manage the facility and its processes.

“We pay Bock Inc. a lot of money to manage this for us,” he said, adding that he wasn’t sure if the company had adequately performed those duties.

Colomer said he had tried poring through monthly water reports that Bock supplies the city in an effort to find clues for how the sludge levels had gotten so out of control. But he said the reports are so complicated and voluminous as not to be of value.

“Can anybody else make heads or tails of this?” he asked other council members. “I’d like to understand what happened and I’d like to understand that report. It doesn’t tell me anything”

Colomer further called into question Bock’s recommendation the city purchase extra equipment for the sludge process, and the fact that, despite all of the discussion on the matter, company officials had not come to the city to explain their actions and efforts. He said the company didn’t seem to be advocating for its client and that it should have noticed the problem well in advance of it becoming an emergency situation.

“The city should hold them accountable,” he said. “There’s a lot of people upset about this.”

The councilman suggested company representatives attend an upcoming meeting.

The immediate crisis, at least, seems to have been averted after the city started spreading the sludge on a local farm field. Officials believe the 98-acre field will be able to handle the effluent without running awry of EPA standards, though it’s still hasn’t been determined how much will be spread or at what cost.

Completing the entire job is expected to cost the city as much as $150,000, but it has only budgeted about $30,000 annually to deal with the problem and $42,000 this year. But not all of that money has been used in the last 10 years, which is one of the questions the council is trying to answer.

“For some time they’ve only done partial cleanouts,” Mayor Gary Moore said at a recent last meeting. Moore also expressed doubt that the overflow situation was as much of an emergency as was first reported.

“It’s not as dire as their engineering made it out to be,” he said.

Other councilmen on Tuesday sided with Colomer’s assertion and demand that Bock send a representative to discuss the situation.

“You can’t just let them sit there and let (the sludge) build up,” Councilman Mike Komnick said.

Councilman Mike Yaklich said city officials should have been paying closer attention to the situation and had ultimate “day-to-day” oversight responsibility.