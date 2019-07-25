Some people just don't get it.
Editor,
HOW CAN YOU EVER FORGET THAT YOUR BABY/CHILD/PET, is in the car with you?!!
Shame on you.
Some people put a sign in their back window that says "baby on board"...Well, duh, put this sign on your car dash, drivers side window, or mirror.
Put a picture of you baby taped to the radio button.
There's a lot of ways this situation could be resolved, in an inexpensive way.
Common sense is all you need.
AND, PUT DOWN YOUR CELL PHONE!
I just cringe, whenever I hear of another incident of this happening.
Thanks for letting me get this off my chest,
Sonja Goyen