CANTON-The 2019 Minor League Canton Park District Championship game was held Tuesday, July 16.
Facing off were the Cubs and the Cardinals.
The Cubs won 13-10.
Winning pitcher was Brayden Coker.
He gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and struck out seven.
Greg Brooks was the losing pitcher.
Brooks gave up three hits, seven runs, five walks and struck out one.
For the Cubs:
Ainsley Harper had one run and one hit.
Wyatt Jones-two runs, no hits
Brayden Coker-one run, one hit, four RBIs
Alex Weiss-two runs, no hits
Connor Williams-three runs, no hits
Tanner Rosich-one run
Aidan Latimir-one run
Travis Gleason-one run
Noah Williams-one run
For the Cardinals:
Dylan Lockwood-two runs, no hits
Gus Lidwell-two runs
Greg Brooks-one run, one hit
Hayden Martin-one run
Dimitri Picco-one run
Jude Hulvey-one run
Jack Jochums-two runs
Congrats to both teams for making it to the Championship game!