Editor,

With the loss of my son, Officer Troy Chisum, the world dimmed. However, strength comes from the love and prayers received.

I want to personally thank the community members and those supporting each other and our family in this time of certain despair.

I am honored in the service given and life my son lived. Many thanks to each and every one of you for any and all memorials made and especially for the hugs and stories shared because of those are truly the special ones holding me together during this most devastating time.

The amount of people stopping by our home, donations of food, and any time given to raise flags and tie ribbons please know those actions are appreciated just as each of your lives are and are equally important.

My deepest sympathies to my granddaughters Kyleigh, Abigail, and Gracie. You will forever be in my heart and I am always here.

With sincere gratitude,

Troy Chisum’s mother, Debbie Hebb Wheeler

and stepfather, Mike Wheeler