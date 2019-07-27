There is a scene is in Steel Magnolias.

I no longer listen to what people say. I watch what they do. Behavior never lies-Winston Churchill

There is a scene is in Steel Magnolias.

It takes place in the cemetery immediately after Shelby’s services.

M’Lynn is going through a plethora of emotions.

She just buried her daughter, so, naturally she’s having a time.

Crying hysterically, she quickly switches gears and becomes angry saying something to the affect that she just wants to punch something, anything.

I get that.

As the week comes to an end, I believe I’ve come to understand it on a much, much deeper level.

Before anyone’s all, ‘here we go….’

Nope, we’re not going any where, although, I wouldn’t mind a random 10 or 12 hour road trip.

Doesn’t matter where.

Just take off and go.

You know, see where the road takes me?

But, that would probably be a different column.

I love living in Canton for a multitude of reasons and a lot of them aren’t grand or huge, just simple.

For example, each morning before I go to work I go through the drive thru of a local fast food place.

I get the same two drinks every day-two large, unsweetened ice teas with light ice.

On occasion, I’ll throw in a breakfast sandwich without the bread, biscuit or muffin so basically egg, sausage and cheese.

I’ve got to know the morning crew well enough they know my order, they know I don’t want a receipt for my order and they know the general time I should be coming through.

They are always friendly!

I came in late one morning because I had covered something the night prior which kept me out quite late and one of the young ladies said they were starting to wonder where I was.

C’mon.

You don’t get that everywhere.

This past Saturday when the predicted heat index was somewhere around 110 or so I woke up to a house that felt way too warm for my liking.

A quick check of the thermostat showed, while set at 68 (hey, I’m always HOT), the temperature was actually 72.

Warmish air was blowing out of the vents. Within 20 minutes the temperature was up to 82.

I called G-M Mechanical here in Canton.

Fortunately, for me, a young man named Travis was on call. He had the problem figured out in five minutes, but as he noted I was paying for the entire hour so he cleaned up my A/C unit (looks brand new), told me what kind of filters I should be using and went as far as to show me how to change filters.

I made a point to call G-M to tell them how pleased I was with their service, but especially his.

I’m sure they, like most people who deal with the public, get their fair share of complaints, but I wanted to specifically make sure I thanked the company and Travis.

My A/C has NEVER worked better!

Wait.

I’m not done.

This is Ian’s second summer mowing my yard.

He is, by far, one of the most honest, harding working, dedicated people I know.

I work with his mom so a lot of times he’ll take off before I get a chance to pay him.

I thought I owed him X-amount and while his mom was on the phone with him recently I asked her to tell him I’d leave it with her. She replied Ian said I didn’t owe him that much.

I thought for sure I owed him the higher amount and if not for his honesty would have been out a little more than I should have been.

Did I mention he does a fantastic job, too?

I am working on myself every day to be my most positive self. That’s no joke.

We’re switching over to a new layout system here at work. The training is something else.

I was worried I would have trouble picking it up, but so far so good.

The masthead will look different and I know there will be complaints, but it is what it is.

That was a decision made not within the confines of this office.

However, change is not always bad.

When one doesn’t have a choice, may as well just go with it.

One of the biggest issues I need to work on when it comes to myself is not letting my temper get the best of me.

As the editor of the Daily Liar…

I mean seriously.

That moniker was in place well before I came here. I realize this, but when people refer to the Daily Ledger as the above it implies we intentionally lie on a daily basis which is asinine.

Do we make mistakes?

Yes.

But, there is a huge difference between a mistake and an intentional lie.

Dr. Evil I am not.

I don’t cover a meeting secretly planning to purposely mislead people via articles I write.

The purpose of a reporter being at a meeting or another event is to surmise what went on, write about it and bring that information to readers.

Nothing covered is done verbatim so when someone says I left things out of a story that is true and false.

True, it’s not written verbatim.

False, pertinent information was not left out.

Of course, what I consider pertinent information may be different than someone else, but I guarantee nothing gets accomplished if instead of coming to me and telling me you believe I left something out, someone in an elected position goes, instead, to social media.

And, in doing so, in my opinion, isn’t exactly 100 percent truthful as to the actual events that transpired.

There are 1,500 ways to get in touch with me, more or less.

Nine times out of 10 I’m at my office.

If I’m not, I have email and people who will take messages for me.

I realize the Daily Ledger is owned by a big corporation, but what people forget is the people who work here, most of us, live in Canton.

All of us shop here, some more than others, but when it comes down to it, we all put money into this community.

I bought a house here.

I bought my last vehicle here.

I pay property taxes.

I talk about how wonderful this community is to everyone I come in contact with.

I love this community and I have since I worked at WBYS a couple of decades ago.

As a ‘newcomer’ I guess it is easier for me to see the glimmer and shine that those who have lived here awhile don’t see any longer, but there’s a lot of good going on here if people would stop complaining long enough to think about it and glance around.

I’m working on myself every, single day which is why it took me a week to write this.

Twenty years ago I would have fired something off and then realized all the vitriol wasn’t necessary a week or so after publication.

I’ve grown considerably as a person, but I’m not ever going to lay down and take it simply because of my chosen profession.

No one should get treated poorly because of their job as far as I’m concerned.

That being said, one of the other cool things about being a citizen here?

I get to vote.