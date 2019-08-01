This marks the 33rd year for the Canton to Peoria St. Jude run. It's a 33.3 mile trip.

This marks the 33rd year for the Canton to Peoria St. Jude run. It's a 33.3 mile trip. Said St. Jude Coordinator, Jackson Ward, "I guess you could say it's 33 years of 33 miles!"

Saturday morning, runners will arrive in Jones Park around 7:45 a.m. and depart for Peoria at 8:15 a.m. Well wishers are welcome and encouraged to come out and show their support for the runners. Prior to the run, though, Ward said they do activities to get communities more involved, "We started 'Paint the Town Red & Black for St. Jude' a couple years ago to get the communities more involved with showing support for not just the runners, but most importantly the kids. When the runners and kids see the community coming out and doing their store fronts and the crowds along the route showing support it warms their hearts and shows them how much the community cares about them."

Ward went on to say he can't imagine being a part of any other group, "Being from a small community this group of runners and volunteers are really one big family that works together as a team to put this together and get us all safely to Peoria. I could not possibly imagine or want to be a part of any other group. Every member of this family makes me proud to be from Fulton County and a Canton runner." This year there are four local youngsters battling cancer who will be going through Canton with them-Cain Wilson, Cuba; Hannah Stancil and Shayla Schielein, both of Canton and Bradlee Uryasz, Fairview. "We have 128 runners, drivers and volunteers helping on the run this year for Canton's biggest year yet," said Ward. He added, "This is all about the kids and getting them healthy. No family of a St. Jude patient ever receives a bill for treatment, lodging, food. They even cover the cost of travel to get there. St. Jude's motto is 'No family of a sick child should have to worry about a medical bill.' This is why the donations are so important. We could run to California and back and if we didn't raise money doing it we are not paying their bills. If the St. Jude Children's Hospital has a breakthrough in research they do not sell the information to other hospitals. They give the knowledge away."