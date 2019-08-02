PEORIA-The Peoria Municipal Band, under the direction of Dr. David Vroman, will present the final concerts for the 82nd season in the Peoria Warehouse District on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Glen Oak Park Amphitheater in Peoria. The 2019 Peoria Municipal Band Summer Season consisted of 24 concert performances by a band of 50 musicians. All concerts are free of charge and parking is adjacent to the performing venues.

“Put Your RIght Foot in and other things” is the theme for the final Wednesday night, Aug. 7 concert in the Warehouse District near Kelleher’s. Our assistant conductor Laurel FIlzen Etzel will take the center stage as our featured instrumentalist and ibby Moore will be the featured vocalist. The band will open this concert with Sousa’s Washington Post March followed by Irving Berlin Showstoppers. The concert will also feature several “pop” tunes and more marches. In case you missed it earlier in the season, the band will again play “Invicta” which premiered earlier in the summer. It is a piece that was commissioned for the Peoria Municipal Band and Dr. Vroman. We hope you will join the band at the corner of State and Water streets as we close out our time downtown. Remember parking is plentiful. Bring lawn chairs or sit at the tables provided by Kelleher’s.

“Kids Night” will be the final theme for the concert season on Sunday, Aug. 11 in the Glen Oak Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Music for the evening will include favorites from the entire season including pop tunes and marches. The “kids” from Gym Corner in Washington will be featured to open the second half of the concert. In addition, our assistant conductor Laurel Filzen Etzel will again take center stage as our featured instrumentalist and Libby Moore will be the featured vocalist. The guest emcee for the concert is Peoria’s own Mary Jo Papich. This is the final concert of the season, so come out to the park to enjoy a great experience on a beautiful summer evening. You might want to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on the lawn There are lots of park benches available to enjoy the evening’s concert and there is plentiful parking and concessions at the park.

The Peoria Municipal Band was formed in 1937 through the efforts of Local 26 of the American Federation of Musicians and interested citizens. Prior to 1937 the band was a professional municipal band complete with management and "Soloists of National Reputation". Current band members come from all walks of life; many are currently music teachers in the local schools. They are selected by audition and then commit to a full season of rehearsals and performance. Hundreds of thousands of people have enjoyed their music since 1937. Today, with the support of the city, the band continues the long-standing tradition of excellence in music.

For more information, contact: Director David Vroman at 309-677-2605, Manager George Graves, Jr. at 309-691-3318 or Publicity Coordinator, Liz Driscoll at 309-697-2275.