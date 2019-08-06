MACOMB — On Sunday, The Crafty Coop hosted a Princess Painting Party to help raise funds for the Miss Macomb Scholarship Organization.

According to Laci Todd, owner of The Crafty Coop, she was approached by Miss Macomb Scholarship Organization board, which asked her if she was interested in doing a fundraiser for them. She supports the organization, so she said yes to the fundraiser.

The painting party is not the first time Todd has shown her support for the organization. She began her support by donating to a 10-guest party package worth $250 to their annual auction back in January.

“The group that came in, they came in again,” Todd said. “They painted once with the gift package I gave; they came in again and painted for fun.”

During the fundraiser, painters had a choice of painting either a crown trinket box Todd specially ordered for the event or one of the other bisques she had available. Some of the bisques that painters chose for the fundraiser included the crown trinket box, a unicorn candle holder, a princess candleholder, a cat, a dog, a coffee mug and a llama. Todd said that 20 percent of all proceeds went towards the Miss Macomb Scholarship Organization. IN total, Todd donated $50 to the pageant organization.

Since she opened, people have approached her to do fundraisers or donate items on behalf of their organizations, she said. She hosted an Altrusa fundraiser last week and has received requests to donate items to the Macomb High School football team and yearbook. Todd said she tries to donate to as many groups as she can possibly can, and she hopes one day she can donate or do a fundraiser to help with the McDonough County Animal Shelter.

“I love animals, and that is close to my heart,” Todd said.

Miss Macomb Scholarship Organization is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to Miss Macomb and Miss Macomb Outstanding Teen contestants each year. Miss Macomb Scholarship Organization is affiliated with the Miss America 2.0 pageant.



