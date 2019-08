CUBA-Everyone is invited to come to the Cuba City Park Sunday, Aug. 11 beginning at 5:30 p.m. for an evening of live Christian music.

Praise teams and musicians from area churches as well as Rex and Diana Carle from Plymouth will be singing.

Bring lawn chairs. In the event of rain, the music will be moved to the Cuba Community Center.

For more information, call (309) 785-5544.